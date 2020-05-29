No deaths, just five new Covid-19 cases reported

The Health Ministry on Friday reported five new cases of Covid-19, of which four have been traced to an infected individual and one to travel abroad.

There have been no deaths attributed to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the ministry added in its daily briefing on the course of the virus in Greece, confirming the toll at 175.

The five new infections brought the total number of confirmed cases to 2,909, with 174,844 tests conducted nationwide. Of that total, 1,660 or 57.1% have been traced to another case and 631 or 21.7% to travel abroad.

In terms of hospitalizations, 16 patients remain intubated and 105 patients have been discharged.