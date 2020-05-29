Bogus pilgrim makes off with church silver in Halkidiki

Police handout photo

Police on Friday arrested a man for stealing around 1,000 euros, 11 silver incense burners and two silver cups from a church in Halkidiki in northern Greece. He had hidden the loot in a nearby forest.

According to police he pulled off the robbery by posing as a pilgrim, so that his movements in the church would go unnoticed.

The suspect was found in possession of 937.91 euros, a key to the church, which he also managed to snatch, and various burglary tools. He was to appear before a local prosecutor.