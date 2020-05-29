Lucrative car theft racket busted in Athens

Police handout photo

Six suspected members of a lucrative luxury car racket – six Greeks and two foreign nationals – faced an Athens prosecutor on Friday on multiple criminal charges.

Over the past year-and-a-half, the racket is alleged to have stolen dozens of luxury cars before fitting them with fake license plates and selling them on or selling their parts, according to police.

Following months of investigation, police arrested the six suspects in simultaneous raids at their homes in different parts of Attica.

Police confiscated a total of 38 vehicles as well as a plethora of spare parts believed to be worth in excess of 1.5 million euros.