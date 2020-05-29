US Embassy in Athens issues notice on continued flight ban

The US Embassy in Athens has issued a notice advising Americans that travel to Greece remains banned until July 1 at least, after the Greek government on Friday announced the list of countries from which it will be accepting flights as of June 15.

The United States is among many others that is not on the list of 29 countries due to continued high rates of coronavirus infections and deaths.

The countries that made it on the list are Albania, Australia, Austria, Bulgaria, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Israel, Japan, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, New Zealand, Republic of North Macedonia, Norway, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea and Switzerland.

The Greek government has said that it will examine updating and expanding its list over the next couple of weeks, pending the results of efforts in other countries to contain the virus.

The US Embassy advised Americans hoping to travel to Greece this summer to check its website for updates.