Campsites, libraries, golf courses among activities reopening on Monday

The Development Ministry has published a list of the businesses that are being permitted to go back into operation on Monday, June 1, as restrictions imposed in March as part of efforts to curb the coronavirus continue to be lifted.

These include hotels and other accommodation units that usually operate year-round, as well as organized camping sites. The latter category does not, however, include camping retreats for children.

Golf and mini-golf courses, and swimming pools will be providing sport and leisure opportunities from Monday, while massage, tattoo and piercing parlors are also gearing up for reopening.

Catering services for special functions will also be allowed to open, as will events venues and events organizing offices, paving the way for summer weddings and other events.

Dating services are also included in the sectors going back into business on Monday.

All of the businesses have to comply with strict physical distancing and hygiene rules.