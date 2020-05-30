Essentially picking up from where he left off before the pandemic, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis this week resumed the effort to lure investments to Greece, buoyed by the credibility it has gained from its handling of the health crisis. After proceeding with the gradual easing of the lockdown, which will lead to the launch of the tourist season on June 15, the government has now set its sights on restarting the economy on all levels.

In this context, Mitsotakis held a series of meetings this week with representatives of the various sectors of the economy, including one on Thursday afternoon with the founders of Greek technology companies that attracted foreign investment during the pandemic, as well as with the representatives of the major multinational companies that invested in them. Referring to the tech industry in Greece, Mitsotakis described the recent announcements of the acquisition of two Greek companies, Softomotive and Think Silicon, by two leading global companies, Microsoft and Applied Material respectively, as “a milestone.”

The two Greek companies belong to the network of the business support organization Endeavor Greece.

What has been deemed to be of particular significance was that Microsoft spokesman Charles Lamanna said the company plans to set up a robotic process automation (RPA) development center in Greece, which will be the company’s first research and development center in the country.

Speaking this week, Mitsotakis stressed that it is paramount that international investors are convinced that Greece is a secure place for their money and that the “word is out” that it “has political stability, talented people, the right human capital, and a government that I think understands what it needs to do to support the fast-growing high-tech companies.”