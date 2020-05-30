Migration Ministry rebuffs critical report, silent on issues

The Migration Ministry said Friday that it had “no knowledge” of a report by an international organization castigating its policy on and handling of migration, responding to a news story published in Kathimerini, though it failed to respond to the issues raised in the document.

The ministry said that the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR), and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) were also unaware of the report which alleged financial mismanagement in the construction of a new reception facility in Malakasa, and poor policy planning, which has resulted in an inefficient response to the migration crisis in Greece.

Meanwhile, the ministry Friday confirmed that 11,237 migrants will leave state facilities and subsidized accommodation across the country as of next Monday. Those who have been granted asylum will be able to join job training programs and claim social benefits, the ministry said.



