Schools, nurseries given scrub down ahead of Monday opening

A worker wearing a protective mask sprays disinfectant inside a kindergarten classroom in the suburb of Halandri, northern Athens, Friday. Greece will reopen preschools, kindergartens and primary schools on Monday in the latest round of easing coronavirus pandemic restrictions imposed in March. Classes will have no more than 15 children while the academic year will end on Friday, June 26. Children with health problems or living with a family member who is vulnerable to the coronavirus will continue to be taught remotely. The Monday opening also extends to special education schools.[AP]