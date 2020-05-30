The coronavirus crisis exposed the shortages in medical equipment that plague Greece’s National Health System (ESY).

The country cannot afford the risk of becoming embroiled in a security crisis before the alert is raised over the shortages that years of austerity policy have bequeathed to our national defense.

There has been no shortage of warning signs.

On Thursday, Greece had to replace one of its frigates that was supposed to join a European Union mission designed to stop more arms reach warring factions in Libya.

More funds are required, as well as flexibility, so that the Hellenic Armed Forces can fulfill what is required of them without delays.