The submission rate of 2019 income tax declarations is growing, according to data from the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE), with most processed statements incurring no additional tax.

Despite the acceleration of submissions, there are 625,334 fewer declarations submitted to date, which points to a likely extension to the June 30 deadline. AADE figures show that so far this year 1,331,199 statements have been uploaded on Taxisnet, corresponding to 1,833,761 tax clearance notices.

The data indicate that out of the taxpayers who have filed their declarations, only 27.76% have to pay additional tax for their 2019 incomes this year: For those 509,069 taxpayers, the total amount due comes to 269.37 million euros, or an average of €529 for each.

The bulk of taxpayers (57.79%) will not pay any extra tax or receive any rebates, as 1,063,079 taxpayers have a zero-tax clearance. One in seven taxpayers (261,613 individuals or 14.27%) are due a rebate, averaging at €249 each. The total amount the state needs to return or offset with other dues comes to €65.25 million.