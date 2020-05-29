Archbishop Elpidophoros deplores ‘unjust slaying’ of George Floyd

Referring to the death of an unarmed man, George Floyd, while in police custody in the US city of Minneapolis, the Archbishop of America Epidophoros described the incident as an “unjust slaying” that “cannot be where America stands."

“ Violence only breeds violence, but when such violence is perpetrated by those in authority, we must all stand up and say:'Not on our watch!' We must stand against racism and stand for equality for all,” he tweeted on Friday.