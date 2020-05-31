Going against the grain of the Greek state, the present government has demonstrated its ability to bring off tasks that require an enormous amount of organization, without getting caught up in red tape.

Now an even bigger challenge lies ahead, in the task of designing and executing a plan to absorb all of the European assistance the country is entitled to, in reorganizing Greece’s productive forces and in severing the cord with parts of the economy that learned to rely on state subsidies, contracts and handouts, once and for all.

In Evros and during the coronavirus outbreak, the government proved that it can win in times of “war.” Now it needs to show that it can also win in peacetime.