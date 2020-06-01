Online discussion on East Med and Covid-19

The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce and the Atlantic Council will hold a digital event on Tuesday on the “East Med and the trilateral partnership (Greece-Israel-Cyprus) and its role in regional energy security and economic cooperation in the age of Covid-19 and beyond.”



The event will take place from 5.30 to 7.30 p.m.



Participants include the energy ministers of Greece, Kostis Hatzidakis, Cyprus, Giorgos Lakkotrypis, and Israel, Yuval Steinitz, among others.



To register, visit www.amcham.gr.