TUI halts foreign holidays from Britain till July 1
Travel operator TUI has canceled all foreign holidays for British tourists until July 1 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, sending shares in the German group down 6% on Friday.
The company, which had already axed departures until the middle of June, said holidays to destinations such as Spain and Greece departing on or before June 30 had been canceled, while its lake and mountain trips had been stopped until October 1.
[Reuters]