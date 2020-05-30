BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

TUI halts foreign holidays from Britain till July 1

TAGS: Travel, Tourism

Travel operator TUI has canceled all foreign holidays for British tourists until July 1 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, sending shares in the German group down 6% on Friday.

The company, which had already axed departures until the middle of June, said holidays to destinations such as Spain and Greece departing on or before June 30 had been canceled, while its lake and mountain trips had been stopped until October 1.

[Reuters]

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 