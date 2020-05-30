BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Treasury bill issue  worth 1 billion euros

On Wednesday, June 3, Greece’s Public Debt Management Agency will auction 26-week treasury bills in book entry form, which will mature on December 4, 2020.

The amount to be auctioned will be 1 billion euros and the settlement date will be June 5.

Greece is eager to tap markets to improve its liquidity so as to finance its post-pandemic financial recovery, and has increased the amount it draws from T-bill issues to take advantage of the favorable yield levels for its debt.

