Treasury bill issue  worth 1 billion euros

On Wednesday, June 3, Greece’s Public Debt Management Agency will auction 26-week treasury bills in book entry form, which will mature on December 4, 2020.



The amount to be auctioned will be 1 billion euros and the settlement date will be June 5.



Greece is eager to tap markets to improve its liquidity so as to finance its post-pandemic financial recovery, and has increased the amount it draws from T-bill issues to take advantage of the favorable yield levels for its debt.