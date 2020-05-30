Ferry protocols to be reviewed after June 15

The Shipping Ministry is expected to review the protocol governing passenger ferries after June 15 in cooperation with National Public Health Organization (EODY) and shipping companies, given that the reinstitution of air transport from 29 countries on that day, as well as the initiatives announced for boosting domestic tourism, are expected to lead to greater demand for services.

Shipping circles told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency that a review of protocols is also needed for the operation of more high-speed vessels.

At the moment, out of the 85 ships, about 35 to 40 are active.