Suspects in botched bombing to appear before magistrate

Two men who were arrested last Wednesday while trying to plant two incendiary devices outside an apartment building in the Thessaloniki suburb of Kalamaria, where a former conservative minister lives, are to face an investigating magistrate in the northern port city on Monday on a string of criminal charges.

The men, aged 27 and 28, face charges of forming a criminal gang, attempting to cause an explosion, attempted arson, manufacturing and possessing explosives, violation of gun and flare ownership laws, violation of drug laws, resistance and disobedience.

The younger man was caught by police early last Wednesday while attempting to activate an incendiary device outside the building where the head of the Deposits and Loans Fund, former minister Dimitris Stamatis, resides. The second man, who had been keeping a lookout while his accomplice tried to set off the bomb, was caught later in the center of Thessaloniki.

Raids on the suspects’ homes turned up several incendiary devices, a tear gas canister and bottles containing a flammable liquid.