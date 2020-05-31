Public transport ticket prices reduced

Tickets for public transport in Athens and Thessaloniki are cheaper as of Monday with a reduction of value-added tax, to 13% from 26%, coming into effect. From now through October, commuters can buy a single ticket for the metro, tram, bus or trolley bus in Athens for 1.20 euros, down from €1.40, while the equivalent ticket for buses in Thessaloniki will cost €0.90, compared to €1 now.

The cost of season tickets will also be reduced proportionally. The reductions were announced last month by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis as part of a package of cuts aimed at giving a boost to businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic as well as helping citizens.

They are to last until October 31.