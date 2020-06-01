Process to move migrants out of facilities begins on Monday

The process of moving thousands of migrants out of state facilities and subsidized accommodation across the country is to begin on Monday though authorities have not determined which facilities will be affected first nor how long the process will take.

The Migration Ministry confirmed last Friday that a total of 11,237 migrants will be moved out of state facilities and hotels. It remained unclear, however, how many of the total are refugees who secured asylum and how many had their applications rejected and therefore face deportation.

Those who have been granted asylum will be able to join job training programs and claim social benefits, the ministry has said, though it is unclear whether the cash assistance provided to them will continue once they leave the facilities. The ministry has pledged that vulnerable migrants such as the elderly and unaccompanied minors will get privileged treatment.