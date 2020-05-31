The Finance Ministry is in the process of creating a data bank for all active property rental contracts across Greece.



Tax authorities will gradually ask all landlords to declare all their leasing contracts on the upcoming platform so that the ministry can keep abreast of all property trends in the Greek market and use the data to draft the adjusted property rates for taxation purposes, known as "objective values."



In its initial phase, the online platform will be used for landlords to declare their lost revenues from the 40% discount the state granted to tenants – both enterprises and employees – hurt by the pandemic’s restrictions.