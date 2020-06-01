Third death in 24 hours takes Covid-19 toll to 178

A 70-year-old woman infected with the novel coronavirus died at the Greek capital’s NIMTS navy hospital on Monday, bringing the country’s death toll to 178.

The unnamed woman was the third victim of Covid-19 in less than 24 hours, following nearly three days without any casualties from the disease.

According to the Health Ministry’s official briefing on Sunday evening, Greece has 2,917 confirmed coronavirus cases, of which 58 percent have been traced to another infected person and 22 percent are linked to travel abroad.