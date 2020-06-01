Migrants quarantined in separate section of Kara Tepe camp

Sixteen refugees and migrants who had been left in an old bus on the port of Mytilene, Lesvos, since May 22 as a quarantine measure to protect against the spread of the coronavirus were transported on Monday to a separated section of the Kara Tepe camp.

Kara Tepe is the overflow site for Moria camp, the official identification centre and provides temporary housing for asylum seekers as they await their registration processes.

The new area, which includes containers to house the refugees, is fenced off and will operate as he new quarantine area for newcomers on the island.

Another 213 refugees and migrants who arrived in Lesvos in May have been quarantined in a camp in Megala Therma, in the north.