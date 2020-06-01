Pesticides racket dismantled in northern Greece

A racked that illegally procured pesticides from Turkey and Bulgaria and then forwarded them to Greek farmers in Greece has been dismantled by police in northern Greece.

According to reports on Monday, four people have been arrested.

An investigation led officers to a truck that was parked in a parking lot on the Athens-Thessaloniki highway where transactions involving the pesticides took place.



A search of the truck yielded, among other items, more than a ton of agricultural pesticides and 19,840 euros in cash