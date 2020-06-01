NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Police precinct in northern Athens targeted with petrol bombs

Unidentified assailants attacked the Nea Ionia police precinct in northern Athens with Molotov cocktails early Monday morning.

According to the Hellenic Police (ELAS), the incident occurred at 4 a.m. when a group of about 10 people approached the police station at the junction of Irakleiou Avenue and Kosta Varnali Street and threw four Molotov cocktails.

A fire broke out that damaged three service cars, while the perpetrators managed to escape.

