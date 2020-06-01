Greece summons Turkish ambassador over gas exploration applications

Greece’s Foreign Ministry on Monday summoned the Turkish ambassador to deliver a demarche over the publication in the Turkish government’s gazette of Turkish Petroleum’s (TPAO) applications for an exploration permit in areas of the Greek continental shelf, diplomatic sources said.

Earlier on Monday, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said the publication was another step in Ankara’s efforts to “usurp Greece’s sovereign rights.”

"Greece was and remains fully prepared to deal with this provocation, if Turkey decides to implement it."

Dendias said Athens' views on this issue are well-known and have been "repeatedly conveyed" to Turkey.

The exploration permits come after Libya’s internationally-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) signed the maritime delimitation deal with Turkey last year, aiming to create an exclusive economic zone that stretches from its southern coast to Libya’s northeast coast.