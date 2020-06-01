YES! Hotels announce post-Covid opening dates

After the reopening of the Periscope Hotel in Kolonaki, along with many other year-round hotels across the country, YES! Hotels announced that its Semiramis Hotel in Kifissia will also reopen on June 15, followed on July 1 by the New Hotel in Syntagma.



It added that all YES! properties have adapted their services to the current circumstances and noted it encourages all guests to “download the Hotel’s group new mobile application prior to their arrival.



Through this app, guests will be able to use online check in/check out, registration, digital menus, online gym usage reservation, room facilities, concierge services, transfers, chat, voice and video calls.”