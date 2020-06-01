Lufthansa starts to restore Germany-Greece flights

Lufthansa has announced it is increasing flights between Germany and Greece from June 15, doubling the number of services it provides from Athens to Munich and Frankfurt.



“By restoring a part of our flying service in June, the Lufthansa Group is also restoring a part of its activity linking Greece with its global network again. This constitutes an important contribution and support for the restarting of industry and commerce, and mainly tourism for Greece,” stated Konstantinos Tzevelekos, general manager for sales of the Lufthansa Group in Greece and Cyprus.