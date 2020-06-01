Online event on the world after Covid-19
Online
The Center for European Constitutional Law (CECL) is organizing an online event on the world after Covid-19 on the occasion of the publication of a book by public and social law professor Xenophon Contiades titled “Pandemic, Biopolitics and Rights.”
The event, scheduled to take place on Thursday from 7 to 8.30 p.m., will be available on the center’s website, on Facebook and YouTube.
No prior registration is required.