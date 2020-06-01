Protest rally for George Floyd held in Athens

[Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]

About 300 supporters of the Greek Communist Party’s youth wing demonstrated outside the American embassy in Athens on Monday afternoon, to protest against police violence and show solidarity with demonstrators in the US over the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

The protesters held banners and flyers reading “I can’t breath” and “War, poverty and racism - that’s capitalism,” on Vasilissis Sofias Avenue, while lanes on both directions were closed off to traffic.

There was a strong police presence in the area with police vans and riot officers forming a line in front of the embassy.