Turkish claims on EastMed are ‘within the limits of international law'

Turkey's ambassador to Greece told Greek diplomats on Monday that his country’s positions on the Eastern Mediterranean, the demarcation of maritime zones, the Cyprus issue, hydrocarbon exploration and Libya are “well-known and transparent” and “within the bounds of international law,” according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Burak Ozugergin was summoned earlier at the Greek Foreign Ministry in Athens where he was handed a demarche over the publication in the Turkish government’s gazette of Turkish Petroleum’s (TPAO) applications for an exploration permit in areas of the Greek continental shelf.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias commented on the publication that "Greece was and remains fully prepared to deal with this provocation, if Turkey decides to implement it."

The same sources said the ambassador said that Ankara’s request for a dialogue on these issues “have remained unanswered,” adding that “it is never too late for neighbours, not just to talk, but to listen to each other.