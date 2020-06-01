Greece to pay for accommodation of infected tourists

Greece will pay for the accommodation of any tourist who tests positive for the coronavirus during their visit, government spokesman Stelios Petsas told journalists on Monday.

"We have done it in the past and we will continue to do so," he said during a regular briefing. “We expect far fewer cases - or hopefully none - as the epidemiological cycles in the European countries from where we expect tourist flows are coordinating downwards."

“Our aim is to ensure the maximum safety for residents and visitors.”

It was not clear whether the Greek state would also pay for food or medicines.

A similar plan was announced by Cyprus last week.

Greece will open to international flights on June 15, allowing visitors from an initial list of 29 countries to enter the country without being tested or quarantined.

Strict public safety measures have kept Greece’s Covid-19 infection rate low recording just 179 virus-related deaths, according to Health Ministry on Monday.

On Monday, authorities reopened primary schools, hotels, open-air cinemas, golf courses and public swimming pools.