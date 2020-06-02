Island inspections continue ahead of tourist season

Despite the declining course of the coronavirus epidemic, the islands continue to boost their levels of preparedness in view of the tourist season which begins formally on June 15.



From Tuesday until Sunday, June 7, executives of Greek ambulance service (EKAB) will visit the islands of Leros, Sifnos, Patmos, Anafi, Lipsi, Santorini, Sikinos and Ios to inspect readiness levels of all health officials, Coast Guard personnel and local authorities. and to ensure they are up to speed regarding the observance of individual protection measures and the management of suspected cases of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the total number of deaths due to Covid-19 increased on Monday by four raising the fatality toll to 179.

At the same time, just two new cases of the disease were recorded on Monday, bringing to the total tally to 2918.