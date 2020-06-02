The picture emerging from venues where people gather is disheartening as safety guidelines to contain the coronavirus are being utterly disregarded.

What appears to be an extreme form of complacency is in complete contrast with the situation on ships and other areas where controls are in place and safety rules are strictly observed.

It is imperative for the state to guarantee that the regulations are adhered to across the board and implemented equally everywhere. If they are not, then it should make the necessary changes and adaptations to ensure that they are.

What is fundamentally clear is that we cannot abide by a two-tier approach when it comes to public health.