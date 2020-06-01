ATHEX: Construction stocks lead bourse rise

The benchmark of the Greek stock market now has the 700-point level in its sights after its sixth day of gains in seven sessions. Construction blue chips led the way this time.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 658.35 points, adding 0.88% to Friday’s 652.58 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.52% to 1,579.70 points, while mid-caps contracted 0.25%.

The banks index improved 1.31%, as the sector continued its recovery following the publication of first-quarter results by the four systemic lenders.

National grabbed 2.07%, Piraeus grew 1.77%, Eurobank advanced 1.58% and Alpha edged up 0.18%.

GEK Terna stood out jumping 7.56%, Mytilineos climbed 5.34%, Public Power Corporation rose 5.33%, Motor Oil collected 4.20% and ADMIE Holdings earned 3.42%.

In total 63 stocks enjoyed gains, 39 suffered losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 92.4 million euros, down from last Friday’s €390 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.27% to close at 48.01 points.