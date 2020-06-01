BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Significant raise for 236,000 auxiliary pensions

ROULA SALOUROU

As of Tuesday, more than 236,000 pensioners will see their auxiliary pensions increased by an average of 75.47 euros, according to estimates by the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA).

The hikes only concern retirees who saw their auxiliary benefits reduced in the summer of 2016 per the so-called Katrougalos law because the sum of their main and auxiliary pensions exceeded €1,300.

The biggest category of raise recipients is the 206,000 former salary workers insured with the Social Security Foundation (IKA), which has been succeeded by EFKA. However, the biggest hikes will go to former bank employees.

