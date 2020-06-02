Woman dies in southern Athens apartment fire

Four people were rescued from an apartment fire in the southern Athens suburb of Voula on Tuesday morning, but a fifth resident of the two-story building was dead before firefighters could reach her, the fire service reported.

According to the report, the victim is a woman and was found by firefighters in the bathroom of her second-floor apartment as they cleared tenants out of the building on Serron Street.

Four people were safely evacuated from the property, with two women being taken to hospital.

The fire service responded to a call about the blaze at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning, dispatching 15 firefighters and five trucks to the location.