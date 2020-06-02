‘Help at Home’ program hiring to cover 2,909 positions

The state hiring agency ASEP on Tuesday started advertising hundreds of permanent positions for the “Help at Home” program.



The hirings are intended to bolster the program as demand for assistance have spiked since the start of the coronavirus crisis in early March, particularly from vulnerable members of the population.

ASEP is looking for high-school, technical college and university graduates to fill 2,909 positions in the nationwide municipal program for providing assistance at home to citizens with health or mobility problems.

Applications will be accepted until Wednesday, June 17, at 2 p.m., at www.asep.gr (in Greek only) and must be accompanied by the proper documents and certificates.