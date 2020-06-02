Police make 20 kg marijuana haul in western Greece

Police handout photo

Police in western Greece have seized more than 20 kilograms of marijuana and arrested two suspects on smuggling charges.

The drugs were found in the trunk of a car that drove off when it was flagged down by police in the northwestern town of Arta for an inspection. According to Tuesday’s press release from the Hellenic Police (ELAS), the Arta police precinct had been acting on a tip-off and was looking for the particular vehicle.

The car’s driver, identified only as a foreign national, tried to elude the officers but was stopped later in the area of Angelokastro and arrested. A search of the vehicle uncovered a total of 20.5 kilograms of marijuana wrapped in 20 parcels.

Police later arrested the vehicle’s owner in Amaliada in the prefecture of Ilia. He is also being accused of drug trafficking.