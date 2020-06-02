Guard at Evros border tests positive for coronavirus

A border guard serving in the region of Evros in northeastern Greece has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, local media reported on Tuesday.

Evros-news.gr said that the unnamed guard, a Soufli local who was serving at the town’s border post, was rushed to the General University Hospital of Alexandroupoli on Monday after colleagues became concerned for his health.

The man lived with his mother, who has also tested positive for the virus, according to the report, which added that these are the first two cases of Covid-19 to be confirmed in Soufli.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) has been alerted to the incidents and is working with the Civil Protection Agency to track and question any people the border guard and his mother may have come into contact with, but also to disinfect his place of work.