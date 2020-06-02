Beach rules seek to dampen party mood

The ministries of Interior, Citizens’ Protection, Labor and Development issued a series of guidelines on Tuesday aimed at making the experience of organized beaches fun, without jeopardizing the health of staff and customers alike.

The new rules allow beach bars to serve beverages like coffee and fresh fruit juice, as well as packaged food at the counter to-go and at customers’ umbrellas. However, they prohibit music and customers from gathering at the bar in a bid to discourage a party atmosphere, while also banning organized events like parties, as well as group sports such as beach volleyball or soccer.

Under the rules, which are designed to prevent the spread of coronavirus, beach clubs can only host 40 customers per 1,000 square meters and must maintain a distance of at least 4 meters between sun umbrellas.

Violations of these rules carry a fine of between 5,000 and 25,000 euros as well as the threat of closure for 15-20 days.