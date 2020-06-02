Di Maio protests Greek travel restrictions on Italian tourists

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio expressed his disapproval on Tueday over the restrictions imposed on Italian tourists who will visit Greece after June 15 in a call to counterpart Nikos Dendias on Tuesday, according to a report in Il Messaggero.

The Greek government will be opening its doors to international flights in mid-June after the bans in flights imposed to halt the spread of the coronavirus but visitors from the hardest-hit countries will be subject to swabs and a quarantine of a minimum of seven days.

This restriction will affect Italian tourists arriving from the regions of Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy, Piedmont, Veneto.

Di Maio reportedly told Dendias that Greece should avoid any restrictions for Italian tourists.

He is expected to visit Greece on 9 June with an aim to inform his counterpart about the epidemiological situation of his country.

“All contagion data will be available to everyone,” he told the paper. “We have always acted responsibly and transparently and we will continue to do so. That is precisely why we expect respect.”

Greece's list of high-risk airports and areas was drawn up by the European Aviation Safety Agency.