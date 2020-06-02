Nineteen new infections, no new deaths from coronavirus

Greece recorded 19 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, of which the 12 concerned passengers from a flight from Qatar that landed in Athens’ International Airport on Monday, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The total number of cases in the country reached 2,937, of which 55.3 percent are men.

No new deaths were reported, keeping the total number of fatalities to 179. The average age of patients who have died is 76 years.

The number of intubated patients nationwide stands at 11 (72.7 pct are men).