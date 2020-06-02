Man accused of burning body in murder probe

A 38-year-old man charged with the murder of his 40-year-old girlfriend in December 2018 admitted to cutting up her body and incinerating it in a gas oven at their home in testimony to an investigating magistrate in Thessaloniki.

However, he denied charges of killing the woman, claiming that she died of a drug overdose. Both the suspect and the victim had been in a rehabilitation program, the 38-year-old told the magistrate.



However, the 40-year-old relapsed and took an overdose. He said he mutilated and burned her remains because her wish had been to be cremated.



The investigating magistrate agreed with a local prosecutor that he should be remanded in custody pending trial for murder.