Man accused of burning body in murder probe

TAGS: Crime

A 38-year-old man charged with the murder of his 40-year-old girlfriend in December 2018 admitted to cutting up her body and incinerating it in a gas oven at their home in testimony to an investigating magistrate in Thessaloniki.

However, he denied charges of killing the woman, claiming that she died of a drug overdose. Both the suspect and the victim had been in a rehabilitation program, the 38-year-old told the magistrate.

However, the 40-year-old relapsed and took an overdose. He said he mutilated and burned her remains because her wish had been to be cremated.

The investigating magistrate agreed with a local prosecutor that he should be remanded in custody pending trial for murder.

