Seacomber sanctioned by US over Venezuelan oil

The US Treasury Department said on Tuesday it had sanctioned four shipping firms for transporting Venezuelan oil, the latest escalation in Washington’s effort to oust socialist President Nicolás Maduro by cutting off the OPEC nation’s crude exports.



Marshall Islands-based Afranav Maritime Ltd, Adamant Maritime Ltd and Sanibel Shiptrade Ltd, as well as Greece-based Seacomber Ltd, all own tankers that lifted Venezuelan oil between February and April of this year, the Treasury Department said.



[Reuters]