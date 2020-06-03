The discovery on Tuesday of 12 imported cases of coronavirus, which were confirmed in passengers who had landed at Athens International Airport on a flight from Qatar, should serve as a warning for Greece’s health authorities.

The reopening of the country to tourists as of June 15 should be combined with the creation of the widest possible “filter” at all entry points, as that would assist in detecting and quarantining possible Covid-19 infections before they can spread further.

In order for Greece to hang on to its reputation as a safe destination for foreigners, created in part by its successful handling of the first phase of the coronavirus epidemic, when it managed to shut down the rapid spread of the disease as seen in other countries, it will have to remain secure.