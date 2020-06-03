Thessaloniki rally in protest at George Floyd’s death

Holding banners decrying racism and police brutality, demonstrators marched through Thessaloniki on Tuesday to show solidarity with protesters in the US over the death of George Floyd while in police custody. Many held banners reading "Black lives matter" and "I can’t breathe," the phrase that Floyd uttered repeatedly while pinned to the street under a police officer’s knee. A similar protest was held in central Athens on Monday night and culminated near the US Embassy. The movement in solidarity with Floyd and against police violence and racism in the US has gathered pace in recent days with demonstrations in several European cities. [Manolis Pakias/ANA-MPA]