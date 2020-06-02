ATHEX: Blue chips continue their advance

The various channels of liquidity that central banks the world over are offering to markets have boosted prices on the majority of international bourses. Athinon Avenue happily rode the buyers’ wave on Tuesday, with interest focusing almost exclusively on blue chips.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 670.97 points, adding 1.92% to Monday’s 658.35 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 2.35% to 1,616.80 points.

The banks index improved 1.90%, as National earned 4.54%, Alpha advanced 3.53% and Eurobank collected 1.04%, while Piraeus declined 3.47%.

GEK Terna grew 6.41%, Viohalco climbed 5.04%, Titan Cement increased 4.46% and OPAP ascended 4.45%. Sarantis slipped 0.38%.

Lamda Development rose 4.43%, benefiting from the decision by the General Secretariat of Tax Policy and Public Property for the launch of construction work at Elliniko.

In total 65 stocks posted gains, 28 sustained losses and 30 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 82.1 million euros, down from Monday’s €92.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.35% to close at 47.84 points.