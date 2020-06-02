Beat challenges Spirtzis law at Competition Commission

Ride-hailing company Beat has asked the Competition Commission for its opinion on the previous government’s ban on companies of its type, as it says the provisions of the law brought by former transport minister Christos Spirtzis exclusively concern the activities of Beat given the departure of Uber from Greece.



The law forbids transport intermediaries from offering reduced rates to passengers, threatening them with hefty fines that would lead to the companies shutting down.



Beat argues that the provisions of the law contravene European legislation and the decisions of the European Court of Justice, saying companies like Beat do not fall into the same category as transport companies.