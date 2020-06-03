AHEPA condemns George Floyd killing, violence

The American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA) has condemned racial inequality in the United States following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, at the hands of police in Minneapolis last week.

In a statement, AHEPA supreme president George G. Horiates also condemned violence and destruction amid protests over the killing.

“We stand with the African American community in the pursuit of justice in the killing of George Floyd and in holding all those responsible for his tragic death accountable, including the other three police officers present with officer Derek Chauvin,” Horiates said.

“The civil rights of every person – regardless of the color of their skin, of their creed or religion, from where they or their family have come, of their health or ability, of their gender identity, or whom they love – are protected by law, and the state and its officials are bound by those laws,” he said.

“We also remind everyone who is angry and outraged that the best way to continue the fight against racism and bias in our culture is for all of us to unite in informed, honest, respectful and passionate advocacy,” he said.

“Peaceful, non-violent protest is a core principle in effecting change and administering justice. Those that pervert this core principle by rhetoric or senseless destruction damage our union and inflict harm on our society.”