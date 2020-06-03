Myrtis stars in coronavirus awareness video

Myrtis, the celebrated reconstruction of a 5th century BC young Athenian girl whose remains were unearthed during excavations back in the 1990s, stars in a new animated video designed to increase awareness about the coronavirus pandemic.

In the approximately one-and-a-half minute clip, the 11-year-old Myrtis sends out a message of solidarity and safety, urging viewers to follow experts’ advice on Covid-19.

The video, which was produced by Into the Void, is a joint initiative of the United Nations and the head of the scientific team that in 2010 reconstructed Myrtis’ face, professor and orthodontist Manolis Papagrigorakis.

Myrtis is believed to have died of the plague in ancient Athens. Her remains were discovered in a mass grave along with those of another 150 people during a 1994-95 excavation in the area of Kerameikos at the time of the construction of the city’s metro.

